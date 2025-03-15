Gisele Bundchen steps out for the first time with newborn baby boy

Gisele Bundchen is enjoying some outdoor time with the newborn baby boy.

The 44-year-old supermodel stepped out for the first time with the little one, whom she welcomed earlier this year.

Bundchen, who welcomed her third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, was pictured with the baby boy while on a stroll in Miami, per People.

The baby boy was strapped to Bundchen's chest in a baby carrier.

The public appearance marked as Bundchen's first appearance with the little bundle of joy since his birth.

In the pictures, the Victoria Secret model can be seen multitasking while holding her son and also walking her dog.

In order to protect herself from sunlight, she wore a white hat and covered her eyes with sunglasses as she strolled.

An insider previously told the outlet that Bunschen is happy and content after giving birth to her third child and slowly getting back on her routine.

"Gisele's doing well. She seems very happy and content," the source shared. "She just focused on her family and rested for the first month after the baby arrived."

"She's slowly taking up yoga again now. She enjoys shorter outings with her older kids and Joaquim," the tattler added. "Her older kids are helpful with the baby. Gisele tears up when she sees all the kids together - she still can't believe she has a newborn. She feels very blessed.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bunchen is also mother to son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.