Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler at odds as ‘Snow White' gears release

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler may have some tension in between them despite working together on the upcoming film, Snow White.

As per a source of PEOPLE magazine, they contrasted 23-year-old Zegler to the 39-year-old declaring that she “has nothing in common with Gal Gadot, a mom of four kids.”

“On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension,” the insider further added.

This report comes amid the forthcoming Disney’s live-action remake of the classic 1937 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, being plagued.

Slated for a March 21 release, Snow White stars Zegler as the titular princess and the Wonder Woman actress as the Evil Queen.

The film was helmed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson, featuring original songs from composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Even though Zegler and Gadot have made public appearances together to promote their delayed film, their most recent appearance together, remains at the Academy Awards where the duo tool the stage as presenters for the award for best visual effects category.

Snow White filmmakers, Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler are now expected to attend the movie’s Los Angeles premiere at the El Capitan Theater, which is to be held on March 15.