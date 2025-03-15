Prince Harry takes a step back from Meghan Markle show

Prince Harry may not be making his long-anticipated appearance in his wife, Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan, season 2 or her latest podcast.

Despite With Love, Meghan receiving rather harsh reviews from critics and viewers, the show has still been given a new series, as per The Mirror.

While the shooting for the first season was going on, scenes for a second season were also filmed.

The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex barely appeared onscreen throughout all this, and wont be in the second one at all, according to an insider.

Also clarifying that the audience would also not be seeing Meghan’s children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, the source said: "He’s (Prince Harry) not in it. It’s her and more friends. More of the same."

Prince Harry’s screen time in the show came in the last episode of the show during Meghan's celebration brunch for the launch of her new lifestyle business, now called As Ever.

During his appearance, he was heard telling his wife, "Well done, you did a really great job, and I love it." Then, raising a glass, he added: "To you."

The first season of With Love, Meghan made the Duchess an open target for criticism as she offered gardening, cooking and hosting tips in her show that also included her close friends.

Despite the backlash, Meghan is continuing with the second series alongside reviving her podcast career, under the title, Confessions of a Female Founder.