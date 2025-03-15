Lala Kent ‘not well' post Randall Emmett split

Lala Kent "was not well" after she parted ways from partner, Randall Emmett.

The 34-year-old reality star admitted that after her breakup, her weight dropped down to just 90 pounds as an aftermath.

As she had a conversation on the When Reality Hits podcast, Lala mentioned, "I was down to, like, 90 pounds. I couldn’t eat. I was not well. That was the most horrendous time of my life."

However, now, the onscreen beauty, who shares four-year-old Ocean with Randall, had overcomes her hurdles.

"Like, ‘You’re OK. That time of your life is over, and you’re on the other side.' It’s over. It’s done. That feels so good,” she explained on the show.

Also expressing happiness over how everything turned out and that Rnadall is no longer a part of her life, Lala also said, "I love being like, ‘Your someone else’s problem.’ I never have to deal with him ever again!"

However, her co-parenting relationship with Randall Emmett remains quite cordial as she revealed on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen show: "We have come to a place where, it’s like, we have one thing in common and that is this child and what is best for her and you have productive conversations. It’s not always golden."