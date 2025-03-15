 
Dolly Parton makes first public appearance after her husband Carl Dean death

Dolly Parton pays tribute to her late husband Carl Dean at the 40th opening of her owned theme park, Dollywood

Web Desk
March 15, 2025

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to her late husband, Carl Dean, in her first public appearance after his death.

At the 40th opening of Dollywood, an amusement park owned by Parton, she candidly expressed her love to her late husband.

“You know how I loved him and he would want me to be working today. I expect to be working,” the Islands In The Stream singer told the crowd.

“I just wanted you to know that of course I will always love him,” the songstress continued. “And I’ll miss him, but I wanted you to know that I will always love you.”

On March 3, Parton’s beloved husband, whom she was married to for 58 years, died at the age of 82.

The 79-year-old singer took to her Instagram to announce the news of her husband’s death, a post penned as, “Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82.”

“He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie. Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” the 10-times Grammy award winner added.

“Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time,” the country singer concluded.

