Jenna Ortega expresses love for ‘exciting' Wednesday Addams role

Jenna Ortega just admired her character of Wednesday Addams.

The 22-year-old actress who reprised her famous role for Netflix series Wednesday’s second season, praised the executive producer Tim Burton, who has also directed several episodes of the show.

"Tim really had a ball. Everything is very graphic and it’s very exciting and inspiring to work with someone like that who gets you excited about the shots that you're doing every day,” she told E! News in a candid conversation.

Ortega continued, “Playing a character for eight months, it's not always easy. Sometimes it's a crawl to the finish line, but he always keeps it exciting and it's hard to get tired of a character like Wednesday.”

Additionally, speaking of the upcoming season for Wednesday, the Scream star revealed that it would just get better and better.

She told the outlet, "Some of the footage that we shot in Wednesday season two, especially in the last episode, is some of my favourite footage from the show.”

“Which is very exciting for me,” she added.

Plot details about Wednesday season 2 have not been made public as of yet however, Lady Gaga is confirmed to be a part of the cast.

With the nature of her role still remaining unclear and presumed that it might either be a small role or a cameo, the Born This Way crooner herself told Entertainment Weekly magazine earlier this month: “I don’t want to give away anything about being part of the show.”

"I want to keep it extra secret—but I love Jenna and I really had an amazing time!” she exclaimed at that time.