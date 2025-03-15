Carlotta announces stage comeback and TV reboot: Report

Carlotta is set to make a return to the stage alongside drag superstar Trevor Ashley in the adult pantomime Moulin Scrooge, scheduled to hit Sydney later this month.

Despite announcing her retirement in 2021, the legendary entertainer proves that she is far from stepping away from the spotlight.

Carlotta, a founding member of the iconic Les Girls revue in 1962, has been a pioneering figure in Australian entertainment.

According to Daily Mail, she became the first transgender actress to portray a transgender character on television in the 1970s drama Number 96.

Her career spans decades, including a long-running role on the panel show Beauty and the Beast.

In a candid conversation, Carlotta also revealed plans for a reboot of Beauty and the Beast, this time as a podcast with media personality Prue MacSween.

In regards to this, she said, "It's the same sort of thing, but it won’t be called Beauty and the Beast," while adding that recording for the first episode will begin later this month.

Moreover, never one to shy away from controversy, Carlotta shared her unfiltered thoughts on modern gender discussions, criticizing what she sees as excessive political correctness regarding pronouns.

Additionally, she remarked, "In my day, you were either a p*** or straight. It’s getting too complicated—you need a dictionary to keep up with it all."

While she has retirement in mind, Carlotta admits the transition has been challenging as she said, "I’ve been a workhorse all my life. I’ve never been out of work since I was 16," while hinting that her farewell from the stage may not be permanent.