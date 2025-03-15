Kat Dennings dishes on her real name for the first time

Kat Dennings has just now dished on her real name for the first time.

While appearing on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, she candidly discussed why she changed her real name, Katherine Victoria Litwack.

Revealing her last real name, the Hollywood actress said, “My real last name is Litwack — that’s all you need to hear.”

Recalling when she decided to change her name, she continued, “At 9, I was like, 'This isn’t going to work for me. This is not going to work.' She-slash-I was very ahead of her time.

“It was a CEO situation. I was like, ‘This can’t be displayed on a poster,’” the 2 Broke Girl noted.

“Randomly, he was my mother’s best friend, So I went there every week until I was 15 years old," she told the host. "And they were like my grandparents, he and his wife.”

“And his wife’s name was Janine Denni, she was French and I thought it would be a super sick idea if I took her name and made it different," Dennings admitted. "Literally, that was the thinking.”

“That’s as far as it went. So Dennings is from her,” the 38-year-old actress added before signing off.