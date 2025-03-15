Kristin Cavallari offers rare dating advice to 9-year-old daughter

Kristin Cavallari has a rare relationship advice for her 9-year-old daughter, Saylor.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Let's Be Honest, the TV personality advised her daughter to "really listen to her gut" when she begins dating someone.

"That girl is tough...[She's] literally my mini-me," said Kristin."Dating advice for Saylor: really listen to your gut.”

The 38-year-old further said, “I think sometimes, especially when we're younger, we ignore red flags. We put up with s--- that we shouldn't put up with."

"I think it's more about teaching my daughter to really love herself so that she doesn't put up with s--- from other people," she added .

For those unversed, Kristin is the mother of three children — Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor. The fashion designer shares all three children with her ex, Jay Cutler.