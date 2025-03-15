Jenna Ortega addresses speculation about Marvel role

Jenna Ortega won’t be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to the disappointing experience she’s had there before.

Jenna is currently promoting her new comedy horror film Death Of A Unicorn, which co-stars Paul Rudd as her dad. In the film, Rudd's character Elliot accidentally runs over a unicorn and strange things begin to happen afterwards.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Wednesday star was asked whether she would consider joining the MCU.

“I did it once,” she replied. “But it was one of the first jobs I ever did, and they took all my lines out.”

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress played the daughter of US Vice President, played by Miguel Ferrer. She’s only seen in a blink and you’ll miss it moment.

Jenna even joked that she has only “one leg” in the film.

“They even took my name away,” she continued. “I’m really, I’m just, I count that, and I move on”.

Season 2 of Wednesday will hit Netflix before the end of 2025. Lady Gaga famously joined the cast and Jenna called her “one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with”.

After that Jenna Ortega will be seen in The Gallerist alongside Charli XCX, Natalie Portman and Catherine Zeta-Jones.