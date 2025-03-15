Danny Jones speaks out after controversial kiss with Maura Higgins

Danny Jones has finally broken his silence on his recent cheating controversy.

Last Saturday, the British singer hit the headlines when he was spotted sharing a smooch with Maura Higgins at a Brit Awards 2025 after-party.

Now, Danny has issued a statement on social media apologizing to his wife, Georgia Horsley, and their 7-year-old son, Cooper Alf Jones.

"Hello everyone," the 38-year-old crooner began the message shared to his Instagram Story on Friday. "Sorry it's taken me a while to post this but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me."

"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation," penned Danny, who tied the knot with Georgia in 2014.

The McFly singer continued, "I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately,”

"I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon," added Danny.