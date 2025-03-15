Sarah Michelle Gellar says her vacation habits are Monica Gellar-level intense

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently admitted she is a “Type A” traveller who takes vacation planning cues from Friends’ Monica Gellar.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 47-year-old actress revealed that she follows a famous quote from Courteney Cox's character in Friends when planning vacations: "Rules are good. Rules help control the fun."

Gellar, who is collaborating with Trainline on its "Ticket to Summer Travel in Europe" campaign, said, "That's me. That's definitely me. I want to have a plan, but I also understand that not everyone's like that."

She added, "I am a type A person, so I keep Google Maps with pins of everywhere I want to go and everywhere I've been. I'll send them to people, and they'll be like, 'This is a 17-day trip that you've just given me,' but I'm like, 'It's just options.'"

"[You have to] plan, plan, plan, and then have a backup for your plan. And you have to be able to pivot and be able to be flexible sometimes,” the Scooby-Doo star stated.

Gellar went on to confess that she loves travelling to Europe, especially with her family: her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., and their two kids, daughter Charlotte, 15, and son Rocky, 12.

"We're definitely an Italy family; there's no question. I think the thing about Italy that's so great is that there are places for all of us to do things,” she explained.

Before concluding, the mother of two told the same outlet about her excitement to use Trainline’s services this summer when she and her family will return to Europe.

"We haven't done Spain yet with the kids. I think that'll be coming up soon. I want them to see that,” Sarah Michelle Gellar concluded.