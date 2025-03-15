Meghan Markle reveals about secret family vacation with Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle reveals about family vacation with Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle has opened up about a family vacation she enjoyed last year with her children Archie and Lilibet.

The duchess made sweet revelations in the fifth episode of her newly launched Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

In the show, Meghan hosts her two close pals, Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen and shows them how to host a lunch using a salt-baked fish with tomatoes, a crudité platter, and various other decorations.

The Daily Express reported during her chat, the duchess opened up about how Archie once caught two trout while on a fishing trip in the summer and how much she enjoys salt-baking fish with him and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan says: "Do you remember last year when I went on a family vacation and I told you Archie caught two fish? Like, what are we going to do with this fish?

"So we just did a big salt-baked fish. I had two kids and we had two trout. I was like, we are going to salt bake a fish because it would be fun for them. They loved it. It was very sweet."

"I want them to have great formative memories of being there with me," Meghan continued about Archie and Lilibet.