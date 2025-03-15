Sarah Ferguson's sister breaks silence on surprise reunion with duchess

Sarah Ferguson’s sister Jane Ferguson has reacted to a surprise family reunion with the Duchess of York.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother took to Instagram and shared a video with a heartfelt statement.

She said, “A surprise visit to @crufts to see my sister @janeferguson7 and her fabulous @LickiMat and also to support Lady B’s charity the @nfrsa_official - National Foundation for Retired Service Animals - for which I’m a proud Patron.”

Sarah continued, “Nothing better than combining family time and championing deserving animals who’ve served us so selflessly.”

Reacting to Sarah Ferguson’s post, Jane commented, “She got me this time!!! Only over for Crufts from Australia for a week, such kindness to come and see & support us and the NFRSA which she is patron. Bless you my sister” followed by heart-eyed emoticon.

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “So good to see the sisters together and so happy! Didn’t know Fergie was patron of rtd service animals, that’s great.”