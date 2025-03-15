 
Prince Harry, Meghan's donation lands former US president's daughter in trouble

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the donation to Joe Biden's daughter in 2023

By
Web Desk
|

March 15, 2025

A complaint has been filed against Asley Biden, the daughter of former US President Joe Biden, for not disclosing a donation which she received from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The National Legal and Policy Center (NPLC) has filed a complained with the Internal Revenue Service (IR), stating that Ms. Biden failed to report the receipt of a grant of $250,000 made in 2023 by the Archewell Foundation, founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The donation was reportedly made to Ashley's non-profit organization Women's Wellness Spa(ce) when Joe Biden was still the president of the United States.

The conservative National Legal and Policy Center said Ashley's organization, which is based in Philadelphia and calls itself a 'trauma-informed wellness center,' was in 'clear violation' of the reporting rules.

According to Daily Mail the NPLC legal counsel, Paul Kamenar, also questioned how Ashley could claim a salary of just $12.75 per hour and said that her workload could be 'exaggerated'.

He demanded that Ashley be deposed and the IRS determine 'what civil and criminal penalties' should be appropriate.

Ashley, 43, a former social worker who is the only child of Joe and Jill Biden, opened the Women's Wellness Spa(ce) in 2023.

The news outlet reported that the center offers resources like guided meditation and therapy including Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), which Prince Harry has done and Ashley herself turned to after her half-brother Beau died in 2015 from a brain tumor.

