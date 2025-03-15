 
Cate Blanchett shares opinion on Timothee Chalamet's portrayal of Bob Dylan

Cate Blanchett and Timothee Chalamet have both portrayed Bob Dylan

Web Desk
March 15, 2025

Cate Blanchett is a fan of Timothee Chalamet’s performance in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

A Complete Unknown depicts Dylan’s early career and his rise to fame. Timothee’s performance in the film is enhanced by the fact that he sang the songs himself and practiced for years ahead of the film. The Dune star won a Best Actor SAG award and a Golden Globe for the movie.

Now, Hollywood icon Blanchett – who previously played Bob Dylan in Todd Haynes’ experimental 2007 biopic I’m Not There – is making it known that she approves the 29-year-old’s portrayal of the living legend.

“I thought he was fantastic. I really loved the whole film,” she told NME.

“A Complete Unknown is a very different endeavor to Todd Haynes’ film, which was about shape-shifting identity and an artist’s refusal to be pinned down,” she reflected.

“I’ve never been more liberated than [when I was] asked to play so wildly against type and gender… Because you knew there was a woman [behind] that iconic silhouette of Dylan when he went electric, you were complicit with the audience in it. There was no way you’d ever be accused of mimicry,” she said.

When asked if she’d change anything about her portrayal of Dylan in I’m Not There, Blanchett said: “As time goes by you [realize] cinema is temporal so [if you went back], you’d probably do it entirely differently. But with that film, the character was made up of everyone’s portrayal. Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Ben Whishaw, they all put in remarkable, astonishing performances. I was but a part of it.”

