'Kraven the Hunter' finds success amid flop at box office

Kraven the Hunter was a flop on the meters of audience and critics. But Sony’s recent take on the superhero found success at an expected place: Netflix.



According to MovieWeb, the movie reached the streamer’s United States chart at No. 1.

Despite this, the film performed poorly at the box office. The Spidey spinoff, which was made on a budget of over $100 million, managed a paltry $62 million.

In line with the audience's reaction, critics had been scathing of the superhero flick.

“Farewell, Sony’s Spider-Manless Spider-Man universe. You died like you lived: strange and sloppy… the script is profoundly scattered, and there’s such a ruthless amount of re-recorded dialogue inserted that there’s little cohesion between or even within scenes. Requiescat in pace, Sony’s Marvel universe – you really made people’s brains hurt," the review in The Independent review.

Similarly, the Indiewire penned, “Immune to fan response, impervious to quality control, and so broadly unencumbered by its place in a shared universe that most of its scenes don’t even feel like they take place in the same film, Kraven the Hunter might be very, very bad (and by “might be” I mean “almost objectively is”), but the more relevant point is that it feels like it was made by people who have no idea what today’s audiences might consider as “good.”