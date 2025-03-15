 
Geo News

'Kraven the Hunter' finds success amid flop at box office

'Kraven the Hunter' gets positive response on streamer after poor theatrical run

By
Web Desk
|

March 15, 2025

Kraven the Hunter finds success amid flop at box office
'Kraven the Hunter' finds success amid flop at box office

Kraven the Hunter was a flop on the meters of audience and critics. But Sony’s recent take on the superhero found success at an expected place: Netflix.

According to MovieWeb, the movie reached the streamer’s United States chart at No. 1.

Despite this, the film performed poorly at the box office. The Spidey spinoff, which was made on a budget of over $100 million, managed a paltry $62 million.

In line with the audience's reaction, critics had been scathing of the superhero flick.

“Farewell, Sony’s Spider-Manless Spider-Man universe. You died like you lived: strange and sloppy… the script is profoundly scattered, and there’s such a ruthless amount of re-recorded dialogue inserted that there’s little cohesion between or even within scenes. Requiescat in pace, Sony’s Marvel universe – you really made people’s brains hurt," the review in The Independent review.

Similarly, the Indiewire penned, “Immune to fan response, impervious to quality control, and so broadly unencumbered by its place in a shared universe that most of its scenes don’t even feel like they take place in the same film, Kraven the Hunter might be very, very bad (and by “might be” I mean “almost objectively is”), but the more relevant point is that it feels like it was made by people who have no idea what today’s audiences might consider as “good.”

Kanye West makes big statement about Kendrick Lamar
Kanye West makes big statement about Kendrick Lamar
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy 'forbidden' perks of non-royal life
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy 'forbidden' perks of non-royal life
Cate Blanchett shares opinion on Timothee Chalamet's portrayal of Bob Dylan
Cate Blanchett shares opinion on Timothee Chalamet's portrayal of Bob Dylan
Mike and Zara Tindall rub shoulders with 'Superman' actor
Mike and Zara Tindall rub shoulders with 'Superman' actor
Ibrahim Ali Khan threatens Pakistani critic over his debut movie 'Nadaaniyan' review
Ibrahim Ali Khan threatens Pakistani critic over his debut movie 'Nadaaniyan' review
Rihanna wants to commemorate A$AP Rocky's win in rare way: Report
Rihanna wants to commemorate A$AP Rocky's win in rare way: Report
A$AP Rocky calls Rihanna 'wife' in heartfelt confession after legal victory
A$AP Rocky calls Rihanna 'wife' in heartfelt confession after legal victory
Sarah Ferguson's sister breaks silence on surprise reunion with duchess video
Sarah Ferguson's sister breaks silence on surprise reunion with duchess