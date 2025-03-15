 
Kim Kardashian hints at 'final hurrah' wedding after 'secretly dating' claims

Kim Kardashian sparks wedding speculations after candid remark

Web Desk
March 15, 2025

Kim Kardashian hints at final hurrah wedding after secretly dating claim
Kim Kardashian hints at 'final hurrah' wedding after 'secretly dating' claim

Kim Kardashian has sparked major wedding speculations.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star has hinted that she could be walking down the aisle for a fourth time after claiming that she's "secretly dating" someone.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim casually talked about her "next ring shape" while attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in India with sister Khloé Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder, who has been married to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and Kanye West, casually wondered during her conversation with Khloe Kardashian, "I wonder what my next ring shape will be?"

"For my last and final hurrah," Kim added. However, she did not confirm any plans to get married.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Kim previously revealed on The Kardashians that she is “secretly dating” someone.

Moreover, sources also claimed that Kim Kardashian is keeping her romance private this time.

An insider previously told the US Weekly that she “has started dating someone new” and is choosing to keep “it very under wraps.”

