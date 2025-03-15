'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley eyes Bond Girl role

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has revealed her dream of joining the James Bond franchise.

The actress, famed for playing Kate Sharma in the Bridgerton series, has expressed her desire to play Bond Girl.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Simone was asked about her "dream role" where she revealed, "I would love to be a Bond girl."

"I grew up watching all the Bond movies – that was really a part of my childhood. I always imagined myself doing something like that," she explained further.

Simone, who recently starred in Picture This, noted, "I think it would be great to see an Indian Bond girl, as well."

“I’m super athletic, so I would love to channel that into my work and developing a character,” she added of her interest in action film.

Additionally, Simone Ashley also revealed her admiration for Kill Bill, saying, "That movie inspired me to go and chase my dreams."

"I just thought, Uma Thurman playing that kind of character – as a young girl watching that, it was really inspirational," she added.