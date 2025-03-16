Legendary rock band Journey forced to end show early

Journey had to abruptly end their concert on March 14.

Legendary 70s Rock Band was in the middle of performing their hit song when they had to cut it short and end the show due to an electrical fire.

During the performance of Don’t Stop Believin’ the sound was suddenly cut off. While fans continued to sing along, the announcement was made a few moments later that an electrical problem had occurred under the stage.

Initially, the audience was told that Journey would return on stage, but they never came back. With the show eventually being canceled.

The announcement on Facebook read, "Due to an unforeseen electrical incident under the stage area, we regretfully announce the cancellation of tonight's Journey concert. We sincerely apologize to all fans for this disappointment."

"Our team is working diligently to assess the situation, and we will provide updates regarding rescheduling options and refunds as soon as possible," it further stated.

Journey, including its current lineup of Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Deen Castronovo, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, and Todd Jensen, was originally formed in 1973.