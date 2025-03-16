Queen Camilla real reason of marrying King Charles laid bare

Queen Camilla’s ultimate goal to marry King Charles was not to become powerful, says an insider.



The Duchess of Cornwall, who is also King Charles wife, married the monarch back in 2005 over the genuine emotion of love.

Mirror quotes an insider: "It wasn't the role or title - whether as duchess [of Cornwall] or Queen - that appealed to her, it was being with the man she loved.”

"That meant accepting the duties that would come with him, even at a time of life when most of her contemporaries were deadheading roses in the garden or having lovely cruises in the Med

They added: "She was very willing to undertake the role and responsibilities, but it was never part of the goal of what she wanted from life. And of course, it's come with a lot of hard toil and quite a lot of sacrifice as well because everything she does is now in the public eye."