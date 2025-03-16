Hilaria Baldwin looks back at heartbreaking moment

Despite facing lows in her motherhood journey, Hilaria Baldwin had a miscarriage in 2019, and it's in her words, was "very hard."



In the latest episode of The Baldwins — a reality show based on the Alec Baldwin's family — the mother-of-seven reflected on losing a baby very late in her pregnancy.

“So, I had a miscarriage,” she says as her emotions grip her. “I’ll be OK.” “[I] came out, had conversations that were hard to have for me. It’s a very hard thing to go through."

Hilaria also recalled opting for IVF to conceive. “I tried IVF, and everything seemed to be going really well,” she recounts, adding that it was “progressing in a really great way” until it wasn’t.

“I lost the baby between four and five months,” Hilaria says sharing the doctors “don’t know why she died."

“It was hard. I had an attachment, you know. I was excited,” the 41-year-old recalls. “When you have a later miscarriage, loss, whatever word you want to use, your body has to essentially have the baby.”

“It is definitely a physically and emotionally hard experience," the yoga instructor concludes.