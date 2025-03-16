 
Chrissy Teigen makes ‘vape' announcement in fresh confession

Chrissy Teigen talks about her vape addiction in a new confession

March 16, 2025

Chrissy Teigen admits she has overcome her vape addiction.

The model, who has famously written The Cravings: All Together cookbook, turned to her Instagram Stories to announce that she hasn’t smoked since 14 days.

Showing a screenshot from a green app, Teigen showcased that she has been “vape free” for “14 days, 22 hours and 31 seconds.” 

Under the screenshot, she wrote, “I know, I know, it’s always something with me, but I’m sooo happy to not be tethered to this f------ BEAST anymore!!!”

This comes as Teigen spoke to Access Hollywoodat the 2025 Oscars Vanity Fair red carpet: “Don’t smoke. Smoking is bad. Stop now if you can.”

“I’ve been an on and off smoker for too long,” she explained. “I have stopped for the last time, and I’m very proud of myself. But I’m also extremely on-edge.”

