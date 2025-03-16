James Van Der Beek recalls cancer batlte's role in his marriage

James Van Der Beek suffered heavily in major aspects of life following his cancer diagnosis.

The Dawson's Creek alum posted a video on Instagram recently on him turning 48.

“It has been the hardest year of my life, and I wanted to share something that I learned with y’all,” the actor shared.

The actor recounted how his role as husband and father proved to be most fulfilling than being defined as an actor.

“I could define myself then as a capable, loving, strong, supportive husband, father, provider, steward of the land we’re so lucky to live on,” he added.

“And for a long time, that felt like a really good answer to the question, ‘Who am I?'”

The actor—who shares six children with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek—recalled a change in perspective following his stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis last year.

“I had to come nose to nose with death,” he said, pointing out that treatment took him away from his loved ones for long periods of time so he “could no longer be the husband that was helpful to [his] wife.”

“I could no longer be a father, who could pick up his kids and put them and be there for them,” Van Der Beek added.

The “Varsity Blues” star, who last November said he was selling merch from the film to help pay for his medical needs, continued in his video, “I could not be a provider because I wasn’t working.”

Meanwhile, Kimberly was honouring Van Der Beek for how much she considers her husband a “treasure” despite the shortcomings he believes he has because of his illness.

“I feel like the luckiest lady in the world to be married to you,” the film producer said alongside a series of photos of James and memories they have shared together.

She concluded, “May this year bring you so much laughter, dancing, deepening connection with God, exceptional health and exquisite beauty all around- plus of course- family snuggles, sunrises, sunsets, play and restorative rest.”

James and Kimberly have been married since August 2010. They share Olivia, 14, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 11, Emilia, 8, Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 2.