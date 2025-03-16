Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista dubbed 'eactly right for each other'

Director Jimmy Warden is in awe of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship.

Warden, who worked with the 27-year-old actress on her new movie Borderline, got to witness her relationship with Evans, 43, firsthand at a double date.

"Sometimes you run into people, [and] you're like, 'Oh, this wasn't matchmaking.' You know what I mean? No one was pulling the string. It was just like, 'Oh, these people are exactly right for each other,'" Warden told People Magazine about the couple who married in 2023, describing them as "such a sweet couple."

As for Evans, "He's also the nicest person," the director said, adding, "And he's the coolest obviously. He's Captain America."

Warden described Baptista as "the sweetest person," noting that she was cast off the strength of her audition and proceeded to amaze the team.

Evans and Bapista have stayed out of the spotlight and didn't make their official red carpet debut until 2024 when they attended the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.

The couple also hopes to expand with another dog while they already share dog Dodger.