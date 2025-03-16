 
Geo News

Gene Hackman leaves questions behind over will

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa do not have children of their own

By
Web Desk
|

March 16, 2025

Gene Hackman leaves questions behind over will
Gene Hackman leaves questions behind over will

Gene Hackman left behind a reported 80-million-dollar estate after his demise.

After the double death of the iconic actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, shook the world, many details have come to light about his will, that leaves behind the estate to his wife.

Additionally, Arakawa's will leaves most of her assets to her husband but a provision states that if they died within 90 days of each other, considering the deaths simultaneous, her assets would be donated to a trust for charity causes, as per TMZ.

The couple did not share any children together however, the Oscar-winning actor does have three children from his previous marriage to Faye Maltese, namely, son Christopher Allen, 65, and daughters Leslie Anne, 58, and Elizabeth Jean, 62.

Hackman had spoken of his children during interviews, detailing his patchy relationship with his kids as he remained away during their formative years due to work.

The actor, who was reported to have severe Alzheimer’s, his diagnosis remains a mystery in light of the fact that the he endorsed the latest version of his will on 7 June 2005. It is unclear he did it before or after being struck by the neurodegenerative disorder.

Betsy Arakawa was revealed to have passed away due to a rare viral disease, around February 11 while Gene Hackman’s cause of demise was revealed to be heart disease, passing away a week after his wife. 

Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista dubbed 'eactly right for each other'
Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista dubbed 'eactly right for each other'
Eva Longoria celebrates golden jubilee birthday at star-studded bash
Eva Longoria celebrates golden jubilee birthday at star-studded bash
Meghan Markle mockery is ‘out of order,' slams expert video
Meghan Markle mockery is ‘out of order,' slams expert
James Van Der Beek recalls cancer batlte's role in his marriage
James Van Der Beek recalls cancer batlte's role in his marriage
Chrissy Teigen makes ‘vape' announcement in fresh confession video
Chrissy Teigen makes ‘vape' announcement in fresh confession
Hilaria Baldwin looks back at heartbreaking moment
Hilaria Baldwin looks back at heartbreaking moment
Will Smith shares big update about new album
Will Smith shares big update about new album
Meghan Markle ‘touchy feely' new project fails to impress video
Meghan Markle ‘touchy feely' new project fails to impress