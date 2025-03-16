Gene Hackman leaves questions behind over will

Gene Hackman left behind a reported 80-million-dollar estate after his demise.

After the double death of the iconic actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, shook the world, many details have come to light about his will, that leaves behind the estate to his wife.

Additionally, Arakawa's will leaves most of her assets to her husband but a provision states that if they died within 90 days of each other, considering the deaths simultaneous, her assets would be donated to a trust for charity causes, as per TMZ.

The couple did not share any children together however, the Oscar-winning actor does have three children from his previous marriage to Faye Maltese, namely, son Christopher Allen, 65, and daughters Leslie Anne, 58, and Elizabeth Jean, 62.

Hackman had spoken of his children during interviews, detailing his patchy relationship with his kids as he remained away during their formative years due to work.

The actor, who was reported to have severe Alzheimer’s, his diagnosis remains a mystery in light of the fact that the he endorsed the latest version of his will on 7 June 2005. It is unclear he did it before or after being struck by the neurodegenerative disorder.

Betsy Arakawa was revealed to have passed away due to a rare viral disease, around February 11 while Gene Hackman’s cause of demise was revealed to be heart disease, passing away a week after his wife.