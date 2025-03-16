Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot stun at ‘Snow White' Los Angeles premiere

The highly anticipated premiere of Disney’s Snow White took place at the iconic El Capitan Theatre on Saturday, March 15, with stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot turning the red carpet into a fairytale spectacle.

Zegler, who portrays the titular Snow White, and Gadot, who takes on the role of the Evil Queen, embraced their characters’ aesthetics with stunning ensembles.

According to People, Zegler donned a pale pink strapless gown adorned with butterfly appliqués, styled with an elegant updo and a diamond necklace.

Meanwhile, Gadot opted for a dramatic black lace dress, accessorized with a jeweled statement necklace, exuding regal sophistication.

As per the outlet's reports, the Los Angeles event follows the European premiere, where Zegler performed Waiting on a Wish, an original song from the film, at a castle in Segovia, Spain.

However, the film’s promotional campaign has been marked by controversy since its announcement in 2022.

Additionally, Zegler has faced criticism over her casting and comments on the original 1937 animated film.

In regards to this, some fans took issue with her interpretation of the Snow White narrative, particularly her statement that the 2025 adaptation reimagines the princess’s name as a reference to resilience rather than physical appearance, as per the publication.

Furthermore, Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage criticized the film’s approach to the portrayal of the seven dwarfs, calling it “hypocritical.”

In response, Disney stated that efforts were made to avoid reinforcing stereotypes by consulting with members of the dwarfism community.