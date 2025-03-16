Ben Affleck appears casual for rare outing with ex Jennifer Garner: Report

Ben Affleck enjoyed a casual outing with his two eldest children, Violet and Fin, in Los Angeles this week.

The actor, who recently attended the SXSW premiere of The Accountant 2, was spotted strolling with his children in a relaxed setting.

According to Daily Mail, Affleck, who shares Violet and Fin, along with son Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, kept his look laid-back in a blue button-up shirt, khaki pants, and a navy cardigan.

Moreover, the trio appeared to be spending quality time together, with Violet affectionately draping her arm over her father’s shoulders.

The Argo star’s public appearance comes shortly after he was seen embracing Garner during their son Samuel’s recent birthday celebration, fueling speculation about their relationship.

As per the publication, the former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2018, sparked reunion rumors after the affectionate moment was captured.

Meanwhile, Affleck remains busy with his latest project, The Accountant 2, set to hit theaters on April 26.

Additionally, the action thriller, a sequel to the 2016 film, features an ensemble cast, including Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

Furthermore, Affleck’s longtime friend and collaborator, Matt Damon, was also present at the film’s SXSW premiere, with Affleck expressing gratitude for their enduring friendship.