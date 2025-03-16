Chappell Roan gushes over Dolly Parton

Chappell Roan just praised the country music icon, Dolly Parton.

In a conversation with Apple Music, the HOT TO GO! singer spoke about her latest single, The Giver, which is a major shift to country music from her usual pop anthems.

Speaking of how she admires the Jolene singer, Roan noted, “I mean that's the beauty of Dolly and what she has created across literally all genres.”

“She is an artist that has embraced all of everyone. And no matter how we try to put music in certain genres and, ‘I'm a country artist, I'm a pop artist,’ it's like people can be fans of all of it and can go to all the concerts,” she added.

The Pink Pony Club crooner continued, “There are a lot of gay people and trans people at country concerts and they love country music. The girls are at my concerts and they're at Megan Thee Stallion and Doechii. That is the beauty of music nowadays.”

“You have access to all of this. And country is something that... It is so specific to a feeling that I miss that I don't feel here in LA or New York or Seattle. It's really, really special,” she further mentioned.

Additionally, she also discussed her perspective on Drag Queens performing anything country, and said, “I think I have a special relationship to where I'm from because of country music.”

“And so to kind of honor that part of myself by making a country song where it's like, ‘You know what? Yes, I am gay and yes, I am ultra pop. Yes, I am a drag queen. You can also perform a country song,’” she added.

“And there's a lot of drag queens who do country music all over the world. Name a girl who hasn't done Before He Cheats. Name a girl that hasn't done Man, I Feel Like a Woman,” Chappell Roan concluded.