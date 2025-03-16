Jennifer Garner takes major decision for Los Angeles wildfires victims

Jennifer Garner has taken an unexpected step to support victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires by joining the personalized video-sharing platform Cameo.

The 52-year-old actress announced on Instagram that she would be offering customized video messages for fans, with all proceeds directed toward wildfire relief efforts.

Garner has teamed up with her The Last Thing He Told Me co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and longtime friend and 13 Going on 30 castmate Judy Greer to contribute to the cause.

Fans can request birthday wishes, words of encouragement, or even lighthearted roasts, with prices starting at $750 per video.

According to her Cameo page, the Alias alum will only be filming 25 more videos before closing her limited-time offer.

Her initiative aims to generate financial aid for communities impacted by the ongoing wildfires, highlighting the urgent need for disaster relief funding in California, as per Daily Mail.

Moreover, this philanthropic effort follows Garner’s recent public appearance with her longtime boyfriend, John Miller, with whom she was spotted sharing a romantic evening.

As per the publication, the sighting seemingly dispelled ongoing speculation about a possible reunion with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Garner, who has remained active in charity work throughout her career, continues to use her platform to support critical social causes.