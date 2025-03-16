Prince Harry suffers major blow in US after Meghan Markle's announcement

Prince Harry has suffered a major blow in US after his wife Meghan Markle made a big announcement regarding her new project.

Earlier this week, the duchess took to Instagram and revealed she is launching her new podcast.

Meghan announced, “I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!”

“I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses. They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever,” she added.

Following Meghan’s announcement, the Daily Mail has reported “Prince Harry's visa file to be made public after bombshell ruling by judge amid claims he lied about drug use.”

The outlet reported in his order, Judge Nichols, who was appointed by Donald Trump, said: “The government has provided the court with its proposed redactions to the documents…those redactions appearing appropriate, the government is ORDERED to lodge on the docket the redacted versions of those documents no later than March 18, 2025”.