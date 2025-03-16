Meghan Markle has Netflix holding onto their hats over divorce revelations

Meghan Markle’s £100 million deal with Netflix reportedly has a caveat and its related to their potential divorce.

According to Journalist and TV expert Marina Hyde the streaming giant is eyeing up a “divorce deal” from the couple, should they decide to go their own ways.

The expert shared all this with their fellow co-host named Richard Osman, on The Rest is Entertainment podcast.

That conversation included some candid admissions and explained the real reason the streaming seems to be holding onto the couple despite their declining view count.

The expert and columnist was even quoted saying that the reason is to “keep a vague hand in”, alongside some other rival streaming platforms.

Per Ms Hyde, “The reality is that a lot of people are hanging around in case there's a divorce.”

“That might be why Netflix, or whoever it might be, who's got to deal with them, might keep a vague hand in.”

However, that is not to say any chances exist for a renewal of their contract, per the same expert because she believes “they [Netflix] are not going to renew,” at all.

A similar sentiment has been shared by a TV insider as well, who spoke to The Sun about everything.

They said that while “Netflix have been broadly pleased with the show and don’t care if the reviews are scathing.”

“But it’s now a question of whether they feel that striking another deal represents value for money, or if they feel that they have explored all the opportunities they can with the couple.”