Travis Kelce shocks fans with Taylor Swift's song on ‘New Heights’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen enjoying a dinner date in New York City on Friday night following a series of private outings in Park City and the Big Apple.

The couple was photographed in matching gray outfits as they arrived at Del Frisco’s Grille, as per images obtained by TMZ.

Moreover, Swift sported a light gray blazer paired with a black purse, while Kelce opted for a loose-fitting gray button-up shirt over a white t-shirt and jeans, accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

According to Page Six, this latest sighting follows their intimate night out at Crane Club’s members-only speakeasy on Wednesday.

The pair dined privately with three other guests, sipping drinks and enjoying a meal prepared by Chef Melissa Rodriguez, as per the publication.

Witnesses noted that the NFL star had his arm wrapped around the Grammy-winning singer throughout the evening.

Additionally, their recent low-profile outings come amid breaks from their respective careers, with Swift taking time off from her record-breaking Eras Tour and Kelce regrouping after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss last month.

Meanwhile, Kelce appeared to give a subtle nod to Swift during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, co-hosted with his brother, Jason Kelce.

In a casual moment, the tight end sang a line from Swift’s song 22 while responding to a fan’s call.

He was spotted wearing a hat reminiscent of one he had worn during a dinner date with Swift in December 2024, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, fans continue to follow the couple’s relationship closely, with Swifties celebrating “Swift Day” on March 13, a nod to the singer’s favorite number, 13.