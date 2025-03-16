Prince Harry's former girlfriend shares dance video to pay touching tribute to her sister

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has released her throwback dance video with late sister Pandora Cooper-Kay, who has sadly died at age of 51 last year.

Taking to Instagram, Cressida shared the video saying, “Today is my sister Pandora’s birthday - a day that will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The British actress continued, “This is a memory of us dancing together on a family holiday somewhere in Dorset, filmed by our mum. She loved to dance, no matter where she was.”

Paying tribute to her sister, Cressida Bonas went on saying, “This song was one of her favourites. Now she dances among the angels @pandora_cooper_key.”

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “I love this so much. So beautiful and so super sad.”

Another said, “Sending love and thinking of her.”

Pandora had been fighting cancer for 24 years before being diagnosed with an "inoperable brain tumour" earlier last year, before her death on July 22.

Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry dated for two years after she was introduced to the duke by Princess Eugenie.