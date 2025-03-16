 
Critics get honest about Disney's new 'Snow White'

Critics share their first reaction on 'Snow White' after social embargo was lifted

March 16, 2025

In 1937, Disney won many hearts with the animated film Snow White.  Now, decades later, the studio has made an attempt again to reimagine the classic hit for today's audiences.

According to GamesRadar+, the critic's first reaction to the movie is positive despite several controversies.

"Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in #SnowWhite, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess. It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals," one review read after the social embargo was lifted.

While another critic said, "Despite the bob being all over the place, #SnowWhite is quite charming! The message lands well, the critters are adorable, and Rachel Zegler and her enchanting voice are stunning. It almost got a full tear out of me, and I’ve never cried in my entire life."

"Listen, I was worried, but let me tell you Snow White is PURE DISNEY MAGIC! This will end up being a lot of people’s favorite live-action remake," a third reviewer penned.

Snow White will be out on March 21.

