Meghan Markle sends alarm bells ringing by ‘spreading herself too thin'

March 16, 2025

Meghan Markle has just been warned that she seems to be spreading herself way too thin to ever continue with in the future.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers said all of this in one of his interviews with The Sun.

In his chat with the outlet he started off by noting the issues that plagued her cooking show With Love, Meghan as well as her upcoming podcast with Lemonada titled Confessions of a Female Founder.

“She's always making another step. But with love, Meghan hasn't been, as far as I can see, a great success,” he started everything by saying.

“I mean, it's been very highly criticized, and this one looks a little bit touchy-feely as well.”

Over all, “it's one of those sort of awful things if you're going to watch a program about how people set up a small business and turn it into something fabulous, I'd rather watch a real expert, who was tried and tested in the field - rather than somebody who swans in and delivers some random thoughts, but that's just my opinion.”

“The other one [podcast] wasn't a success, and this one may or may not be.”

“She has to keep trying. I mean, it is possible if she does enough podcasts, eventually one of them will work.”

“But this one doesn't look terribly exciting to me.”

“I'm sure there will be issues [with the new podcast]. She's always going to be in a problem, I think, because of some of the things that she said in the past which have been very contentious, there is a lot of hostility towards her and there's also a lot of suspicion. What is she really up to?”

The conversation also delved into these ‘suspicions’ and said, “Maybe it'll work out. But you ask me for my professional opinion. I don't think it will.”

And the main reason is because “I do think she's spreading herself rather thin,” Mr Vickers admitted before signing off. 

