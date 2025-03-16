Photo: Will Smith denies Jada Pinkett Smith's new allegations: Source

There is a new tension between Will Smith and his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Jada Pinkett wants to give Will a taste of his own medicine by packing on PDA with another man.

A source told the outlet about the American TV host, “With Will out there strutting his stuff and acting like a single man, she's decided it’s time to mirror his antics.”

Nonetheless, the actor is of the view that he did not cross any line as the move was only for the show.

"Will, on the other hand, insists he’s done nothing wrong and claims he was just 'putting on a show,” claimed a source.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “But Jada feels he’s crossed a serious line.”

Previously, it has been claimed that Jada keeps an eye on the actor’s social media to keep a track of who is serving him.

“Jada looks at Will's social media antics with a heavy amount of skepticism even though she takes her own transformation into an online influencer and chat-host absurdly seriously.”

“It really comes down to who they're reaching, and Jada is very comfortable with the millions of online fans she has won through Red Table Talk,” they explained.