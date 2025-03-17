Kate Middleton lets 'weather turn warmer' before wedding anniversary with Prince William

Kate Middleton has special plans for a picturesque anniversary celebration alongside Prince William.

The couple, who will mark 14 years of their Royal wedding this April, have a fresh take on their marriage after the Princess of Wales' battle with cancer.

Speaking about Kate's plans ahead of the show, Royal expert Jennie Bond says: "As the anniversary of the video’s release approaches, Catherine will no doubt be reflecting on how far she has come since then and how much love and admiration from around the world has come her way."

She tells OK!: “With the weather turning warmer and the day of her diagnosis becoming more distant, she appears to have a real spring in her step and joy in her heart to be alive and able to pick up some of the threads of her public life.”

The expert adds that Kate would find more respect and appreciation towards her duties as the Princess of Wales.

“The day that Catherine told the world she had cancer was one of those ‘Oh my goodness’ moments that many of us will never forget,” she said. “For the princess herself, it must have been quite an ordeal to record that emotional film, pale and frail as she looked.

“It was probably one of the most courageous and difficult things she’s ever had to do. But I think it must also have been something of a relief for her to explain her prolonged absence from public life," noted the expert.