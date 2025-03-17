King Charles urged to 'trouble' Donald Trump with key move

King Charles is told he can single-handedly out Donald Trump in a difficult position with a key move.

His Majesty is tipped to attend Canada's State Opening of Parliament as Trump decides to wage a trade war with the country.

Former Conservative MP Andrew Percy, who is based in Vancouver, told the Daily Mail: "It would put Trump in a really difficult position. He is going to accept a state visit with the King while at the same time threatening and showing disdain and disrespect for Canada – where [Charles] is the monarch."

This comes amid King Charles' open invitation to Trump for a state visit to the UK, an unprecedented move on part of the monarch after the POTUS recently left after meeting UK PM Kier Starmer.

Trump is famously fond of the British Royal Family. He paid a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a lengthy note for DailyMail when she passed away in 2022.

In his tribute, he mentioned that the death of the Queen is a ‘loss felt by billions around the world and few figures in history ‘fully exemplified the traits of dignity, steadfastness, resolve, duty and patriotic devotion.’

Trump added, "Spending time with Her Majesty was one of the most extraordinary honors of my life.”

"I grew up in a household where Queen Elizabeth — her grace, her charm, her nobility — were deeply admired, especially by my mother, who came from Scotland,” he shared.

"The times we spent with the Queen at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle are memories Melania and I will cherish for the rest of our lives,” he noted