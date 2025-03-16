Justin Bieber's heartwarming sibling moment comes into view

Justin Bieber shared a touching moment with his younger siblings in a heartfelt photo posted by his dad, Jeremy Bieber.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, March 14, the 49-year-old shared a photo of Justin with his four siblings.

In the picture, the 31-year-old singer is sitting on a couch with his family. His sisters Bay, 6, and Jazmyn, 16, are on his right; his brother Jaxon, 15, is on his left, while his stepsister Allie Bieber, 17, is also with them.

Justin, who was in the middle, was also given a hug by Jaxon, and the entire family can be seen beaming in the picture.

The Peaches crooner's father called all of them “my crew,” adding a caption to the picture.

Notably, the family photo was posted soon after Jeremy shared a selfie with Justin, calling him “my first” in the caption.

For the unversed, the Beauty and a Beat hitmaker is Jeremy’s only son with Pattie Mallette.

He also has two kids, Jaxon and Jazmyn, from his past relationship with Erin Wagner.

While Jeremy’s youngest child is with his wife, Chelsey Bieber, who was already Allie’s mother before she married him in 2018.