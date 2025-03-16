Photo: John Miller gives Jennifer Garner another chance after ultimatum: Report

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are reportedly going strong despite Ben Affleck romance rumours.

As per the newest report of Life & Style, the CEO of CaliBurger has no problem with Ben Affleck leaning on his ladylove as the former pair continues to co-parent their kids.

For those unversed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are the parents of three kids, namely, Violet, Seraphina (also known as Fin), and Samuel.

In the wake of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner romance rumours, a source told about the businessman that “he doesn’t get jealous.”

Reportedly, John “understands Jennifer prioritizing her kids.”

“[John] sleeps over at her home often. The way he talks about her is the same,” the spy confided.

In conclusion, the source remarked about the long-time couple, “There are no whispers of a status change in their relationship.”

Jennifer Garner and John Miller have been enamoured with each other since 2018.

This report comes as a shock to fans as a recent report of Page Six established that John has given the Gone Girl star an "ultimatum" after he felt that the actress has "crossed the line" by cozying up to her former husband.