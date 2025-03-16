Meghan Markle shares rare insight into 'unique' family dynamic in Montecito

Meghan Markle has opened up about her and Prince Harry’s unique situation in Montecito.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in their sprawling Montecito mansion with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple moved there from the U.K. in 2020 after stepping down as working royals.

Sharing a rare insight into their family life in the area, Meghan told People: “Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do, despite however unique our situation is.”

The Suits star also shared that she joined local yoga classes.

She shared: “Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot. By the way, I think anybody walking into a yoga class with 50 people and everyone looks up, it’s going to feel a little uncomfortable!”

Despite the initial discomfort, she noted: “I love it. It’s the best. I had missed it.”

The Duchess has even made new friends in the town.

Meghan Markle said: “I have a couple of girlfriends up here; these are stay-at-home moms and working women with normal jobs, not in the public eye. We went from just connecting through our kids to having girls’ night out or doing Pilates together.”