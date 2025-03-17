Jenna Ortega shares big update about 'Wednesday'

The shooting on Wednesday for the second season has wrapped up, but Jenna Ortega has teased that it’s not really the case.



In a chat with Collider, the actress said, “We’re still in the edit. I was doing ADR for it two weeks ago. That’s the funny thing about these jobs: you’re done, you wrap, but you’re not really done. So, I’ll probably be working on it until the end.”

The streamer, meanwhile, has been silent about when season two will arrive, but the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star teased “a lot of horror references. Visually, I can say we have some of the most fun we’ve ever had. It’s crazy to talk about one frame like this."

She continued, "But there is a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head—that’s all I can say— and it reminds me so much of Full Metal Jacket. It’s insane. So bizarre.”

“I just feel like there are a lot of scenes and frames, and there’s a whole episode based off of slashers, and we make a lot of horror references," the 22-year-old said.

"So, everything about it, I feel like we kind of had a little bit more trust, and therefore, we felt like we could do bigger, more elaborate sequences, which is nice.”

Jenna also shared that the go-ahead for season three is still up in the air. “I know that the writers are… With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game. So, I think that they’re kind of messing around and throwing out ideas.”