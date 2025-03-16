Meghan Markle’s podcast faces grim forecast

Meghan Markle has received a warning about her upcoming podcast after the backlash over her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast is titled Confessions Of A Female Founder and it will be launched in April.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers has predicted that the podcast will likely be subjected to the same criticism the Netflix show has received if it lacks "substance".

He told The Sun: "When you watch a programme you really want to see something with substance."

Referring to Prue Leith's recent criticism of the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix lifestyle show, he added: "[She] was talking about a new show she's doing, and I mean she's been at it for years, and she is a very, very professional cook, and they asked her would she be watching With Love, Meghan?

“And she said no way she would be watching it. She said she didn't want to watch something which is all to do with people deciding what hand cream to wear and things,” he claimed.

“She wants substance,” he added. “ And so I think that's what the With Love, Meghan programmes were lacking. It was all very superficial. And I just wonder how this podcast will be different."