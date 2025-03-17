Helen Mirren thinks she and Harrison Ford might be related

Helen Mirren thinks she and Harrison Ford need to take a DNA test.

In an interview with People Magazine, Mirren discussed her strong bond with the 1923 co-star Ford.

The actress joked that they should take a DNA test to see if they're actually related to each other.

Mirren said, "Harrison and I have a weird thing." She went on to explain their friendship is like that with "your best friend in college that you haven't seen for like 30 years, but [once] you're back, [it's] exactly [the same], only even better, actually. Even better."

"I don't know if you feel the same, Harrison, but I certainly feel like that, that there is this weird, connected[ness]," Mirren said. "Maybe we should do a DNA [test]. Maybe we are brother and sister in the end or something like that."

However, Ford hilariously noted, "Well, that makes it even more bizarre," which made Mirren quickly correct herself, saying, "Maybe cousins. That would be better."

It is worth mentioning that Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, who first worked together in The Mosquito Coast (1986) didn't collaborate with each other for decades.

Now, they made a surprising reunion in 1923, the second prequel to Yellowstone.