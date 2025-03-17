 
Geo News

Helen Mirren thinks she and Harrison Ford might be related

'1923' co-stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford reflect on their strong bond

By
Web Desk
|

March 17, 2025

Helen Mirren thinks she and Harrison Ford might be related
Helen Mirren thinks she and Harrison Ford might be related

Helen Mirren thinks she and Harrison Ford need to take a DNA test.

In an interview with People Magazine, Mirren discussed her strong bond with the 1923 co-star Ford.

The actress joked that they should take a DNA test to see if they're actually related to each other.

Mirren said, "Harrison and I have a weird thing." She went on to explain their friendship is like that with "your best friend in college that you haven't seen for like 30 years, but [once] you're back, [it's] exactly [the same], only even better, actually. Even better."

"I don't know if you feel the same, Harrison, but I certainly feel like that, that there is this weird, connected[ness]," Mirren said. "Maybe we should do a DNA [test]. Maybe we are brother and sister in the end or something like that."

However, Ford hilariously noted, "Well, that makes it even more bizarre," which made Mirren quickly correct herself, saying, "Maybe cousins. That would be better."

It is worth mentioning that Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, who first worked together in The Mosquito Coast (1986) didn't collaborate with each other for decades. 

Now, they made a surprising reunion in 1923, the second prequel to Yellowstone.

Melinda French Gates reveals Warren Buffett's life-changing career advice
Melinda French Gates reveals Warren Buffett's life-changing career advice
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's recent 'cute' outing in NYC
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's recent 'cute' outing in NYC
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa death mystery grows as doctor disputes medical examiner
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa death mystery grows as doctor disputes medical examiner
ASAP Rocky takes his performance to next level with BIG stunt
ASAP Rocky takes his performance to next level with BIG stunt
Meghan Markle's podcast faces grim forecast video
Meghan Markle's podcast faces grim forecast
Princess Anne disappointed after long trip to France
Princess Anne disappointed after long trip to France
Sarah Michelle Gellar drops truth bomb on her fashion style at 47
Sarah Michelle Gellar drops truth bomb on her fashion style at 47
Prince William, Kate Middleton's marriage shift after 'make or break' crisis
Prince William, Kate Middleton's marriage shift after 'make or break' crisis