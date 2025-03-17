Did Brad Pitt drive real race cars in 'F1'?

F1 is the upcoming film by Brad Pitt, and its director says the race cars the megastar drove were real.



Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker of the sports movie, shares at its launch event that they had purchased six real F2 cars for stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

"It was actually Toto (Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff) who came up with the idea of, rather than making a movie car fast enough to achieve these speeds,” the director recalled.

“He said, 'why don’t you start with a race car, and take a real race car, and then work the cameras that you need into that?'"

"So we did that, we actually bought six F2 cars, real F2 race cars, and worked with Mercedes AMG, the Formula One team and their engineers, to build real race cars that could carry our camera equipment, recorders and transmitters for making this film," he continued.

"So every time you see Brad or Damson driving this movie, they’re driving on their own in one of these real race cars on a real F1 track," Joseph concluded.

F1 will be out on 25 June.