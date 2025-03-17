King Charles makes Donald Trump ‘jealous' with new guest

Donald Trump is seemingly upset with King Charles for inviting over the Ukraine President.



His Majesty, who welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky last month in a state visit to UK, has made Trump ‘jealous.’

Former photographer Arthur Edwards told The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: "He's spent a lot of time with President Zelensky and I'd love to know what they talked about. I know the King would have been totally on his side.

"He's an amazing man the King, and Trudeau made this amazing speech about Donald Trump and I think the King would have probably agreed with him.

"I think the King having Zelensky and Trudeau was a master show and letting everybody know that this country supports those people."

Ms Hewson added: "But one that apparently irritated Donald Trump who was feeling a little less special about his invitation after seeing the photographs of President Zelensky at Sandringham.

"Kind of like that jealous child in the playground not wanting his mate to play with anyone else.

"That was very much a gesture, a metaphorical arm around Ukraine really after that very bruising encounter in the Oval Office."