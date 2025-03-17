 
'Succession' star adopts Taylor Swift routine for Eras Tour

'Succession' actress Sarah Snook shares what routine she followed for Taylor Swift

March 17, 2025

Sarah Snook, a star in Succession, has made her Broadway debut. For this, she said, Taylor Swift's routine came in handy.

During an interview with The New Yorker, the actress said the role in The Picture of Dorian Gray  has been hard, but to prepare for it, she has borrowed a technique from the Grammy-winning routine for Eras Tour.

“No alcohol, no caffeine. Sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep. And I do my lines at pace on a treadmill. I heard that [Taylor Swift did that] and thought, ‘That’s a genius idea. I’m gonna do that,’” the 37-year-old said.

Taylor previously shared her training routine during her hit Eras Tour, during which she ran on the treadmill daily while singing the set list loud. 

”Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs," the Carolina hitmaker told TIME

“I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought,” she said. “Learning choreography is not my strong suit," Taylor added.

