Kim Kardashian told off by Kanye West over kids future

Kanye West is touching upon the problems he faces with co-parenting his four kids with Kim Kardashian.



The rapper turned to X, formerly knows as Twitter, to accuse the ‘Kardashian mob’ for micromanaging his role as a father.

Kanye West shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the KKW founder.

“Yes I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK,” he wrote on the social media platform.

“I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME,” the Grammy winner added in a second tweet.

“ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE.”

Ye’s statement comes more than three years after his divorce from Kim.