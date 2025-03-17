 
Millie Bobby Brown reveals intention behind marrying at a 'very young' age

Millie Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, at the age of 20

Web Desk
March 17, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown reveals intention behind marrying at a 'very young' age

Millie Bobby Brown is spilling the beans on what encouraged her to marry at a very young age.

The actress, who married Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi, 22, in May 2024, got candid about her motivation behind the decision in a recent episode of Call Her Daddy.

“We’ve been together for four years, so I guess maybe when we moved in together,” Brown began in the podcast episode, which aired on March 11.

The Stranger Things star continued, “We had dogs together, and we were taking care of our animals, and we started living this day-to-day life, and I thought, ‘Oh, I really don’t think I could ever see you as anything else. I don’t want to be with anyone else ever again. I don’t want to date, I don’t want to meet anyone, I want you.’”

Brown then admitted that a lot more went into that decision, further revealing the green flags she saw in him—like real talk about the world and wanting to start a family.

“When we started talking about politics and how we want to raise our kids … we started talking about really, really big things that I’d obviously never spoken about, and I’m already very young, so I’ve never spoken about that with boys anyway,” the Electric State star told the host.

“But I obviously didn’t know if he felt that way,” Brown recalled. “We talked about marriage, but I didn’t really know when it was going to be. And then, when he proposed, I was like, it makes sense. Everything aligned.”

